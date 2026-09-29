CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike killed Izz el-Din al-Baik, a leader in the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in the northern Gaza Strip today, Tuesday, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that the Israeli army killed al-Baik because he was involved in planning attacks and recruiting militants.

Medics and sources in Hamas confirmed al-Baik’s death in the Israeli raid that targeted a residential building in the al-Nasser neighborhood of Gaza City at dawn today.