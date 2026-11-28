TBILISI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Saturday in Georgia, an AFP reporter saw, on the second anniversary of mass protests sparked by the government’s decision to shelve European Union accession talks.

The Black Sea nation has been gripped by political turmoil since disputed parliamentary elections in October 2024, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party tightened its grip on power.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement a month later that Tbilisi would put talks on joining the EU on ice until at least 2028 triggered nationwide demonstrations that were met with a violent police crackdown.

Despite mass arrests, hefty fines and increasingly restrictive legislation, protesters have taken to the streets of Tbilisi daily, demanding fresh elections and the release of jailed demonstrators.

“We need to show that we won’t bow to pressure and that we’ll keep fighting for Georgia’s European future for as long as it takes,” one of the demonstrators, 48-year-old musician Natela Mujiri, told AFP.

Waving EU flags and Georgia’s red-cross-on-white national banner, the protesters flooded the main square in the capital Tbilisi.

They gathered at the call of pro-Europe activists and five opposition parties facing a government bid to outlaw them through the constitutional court.

Another protester, student Giorgi Sartania, 19, said: “People hate this government.”

“It’s isolated internationally. It’s leading Georgia toward disaster. It has to go.”

- ‘Constitutional goal’ -

“Georgian Dream has betrayed Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic path, which it itself enshrined in the constitution,” the rally’s organizers said in a statement ahead of the demonstration.

Kobakhidze said on Friday that his government remained committed to its “constitutional goal” of joining the EU and was “ready to begin accession talks today.”

“Everything will be done to ensure that Georgia becomes a full-fledged member of the European Union,” he said in televised remarks.

“We hope that by then the EU will also change its approach and return to its traditional values.”

Georgian Dream has accused Brussels of promoting liberal policies that “undermine traditional family values,” particularly through its advocacy of LGBTQ rights.

Critics accuse the party, in power since 2012, of steering the traditionally pro-Western country toward Russia and dismantling its democratic institutions — accusations the party denies.

The government insists its policies are aimed at protecting Georgia’s sovereignty against alleged foreign interference and opposition attempts to destabilize the country.

- EU candidate ‘in name only’ -

Amnesty International said ahead of the rally that thousands of protesters had faced arbitrary detention and fines over the past two years, with hundreds reporting torture or other ill-treatment and more than 150 jailed following unfair, politically motivated trials.

“What began as a crackdown on street protests has become a daily assault on fundamental rights and freedoms,” said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty’s deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Several prominent opposition leaders have been jailed, while authorities have adopted sweeping legislation restricting independent media and civil society groups.

Earlier this week, seven jailed protesters were pardoned. Kobakhidze has said the authorities are ready to release those who “show remorse and acknowledge their crimes.”

Last month, Georgia’s Constitutional Court began hearings on a lawsuit brought by the ruling party seeking to ban five main opposition forces, accusing them of seeking to undermine the constitutional order.

The court has until June 2027 to deliver its ruling.

The European Parliament has condemned the proposed ban, warning that it would further alienate Georgia from the EU.

Brussels said this month that Georgia, which secured EU candidate status in 2023, remained a candidate “in name only,” citing continued democratic backsliding.

EU membership is enshrined in Georgia’s constitution and — according to opinion polls — supported by 80 percent of the population.