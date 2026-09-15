SAN JOSE: Thousands of people have demonstrated across Costa Rica, protesting against President Laura Fernandez’s proposed judicial reforms, which experts warn could undermine democracy.

Carrying lanterns and waving the national flag, demonstrators gathered on Monday in San Jose’s central Morazan Square and chanted “democracy” as they called for the separation of powers.

Fernandez, who took office in May, campaigned on a promise to crack down on the wave of crime sweeping what was once Central America’s safest country.

The right-wing leader also vowed to overhaul what she has described as an overly permissive judiciary. She has sought to cut the judiciary’s budget and supports giving the legislature power to appoint the attorney general.

Tensions with the judiciary have escalated in recent months, with Fernandez calling the judges “putschists.”

“We have never experienced a situation like this, and there has never been such interference between the branches of power,” Carol Vinda, a 53-year-old retired judge, told AFP.

Another demonstrator, Manuel Chavez said: “We must defend democracy, we cannot allow them to continue doing what this government is doing.”

“They want to have all the power, that’s what they want, all the power,” the 73-year-old retiree added.

“For respect of the powers of the Republic, long live Costa Rica,” read one placard, while another read: “Democracy yes.”

Demonstrators also chanted slogans opposing former president Rodrigo Chaves, Fernandez’s predecessor, who was barred by the constitution from seeking a second consecutive term.

Fernandez served as a minister of the presidency under Chaves and was groomed to become his successor. She has appointed him as a super-minister in her so-called “government of continuity.”

Costa Rica has long been seen as an oasis of stability and democracy in Central America.

But in recent years, it has developed into a logistical hub in the regional drug trade, fueling local turf wars that have caused the murder rate to soar.

Fernandez cites iron-fisted Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele as an inspiration for reducing crime.

Bukele governs El Salvador with absolute power, and, since declaring a war on gangs in 2022, has locked up thousands of suspected gang members without charges.