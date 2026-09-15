WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to sell to Israel a munitions package worth $2.8 billion, which will include tens ​of thousands of highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs, according to a US official familiar with the sale.

The planned sale, which has been informally communicated to relevant congressional committees who weigh in on large arms sales, includes 20,000 MK 84s and 20,000 BLU-117s, the official, speaking on ‌the condition ‌of anonymity, said.

News of ​the ‌package ⁠was first ​reported ⁠by the Washington Post.

The State Department and the Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US public support for Israel has fallen since the Gaza war began in 2023, particularly among Democrats. A June Quinnipiac University ⁠poll found 48 percent of voters and ‌66 percent of Democrats ‌believe the United States is too ​supportive of Israel, up ‌from 16 percent and 20 percent when the question ‌was first asked in 2017.

The 2,000-pound bombs have been regularly used by Israel in Gaza as well as in Lebanon, drawing scrutiny from rights experts. More ‌than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, according to ⁠Gaza health authorities. ⁠A UN inquiry determined that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a charge Isarel rejects.

Israel calls its actions self-defense, after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 attack.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases. ​US-Israeli strikes on ​Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.