JERUSALEM: Israel’s left-leaning Democrats party announced Tuesday that it was halting coalition talks with Yashar, the party of Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with attempting to form a new government.

Neither Eisenkot nor outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obtained a clear majority following last month’s vote.

In recent days, Yashar and Netanyahu’s Likud have held three round of talks to discuss a possible coalition, even though no breakthroughs have ostensibly been reached.

“Against the backdrop of progress in negotiations to form a unity government with Netanyahu... and a parallel deadlock in negotiations to form a change government, the Democrats party announces that it is suspending talks with the Yashar party,” the Democrats wrote on X on Tuesday evening.

The party, led by former army major general Yair Golan, has been pushing Eisenkot for a coalition with two Arab-majority lists that achieved an unprecedented seat haul in the vote, in a bid to unseat Netanyahu.

But another partner in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party of Avigdor Liberman, has reiterated its opposition to a government supported by Arab parties.

Eisenkot and Liberman met on Tuesday evening and announced they “agreed to sign a coalition agreement,” Yashar said in a statement.

Likud sneered at tensions inside the anti-Netanyahu bloc. “They’re falling apart” the party wrote on its Telegram channel, commenting on the Democrats’s stepping out of coalition talks.

Eisenkot was tapped on November 8th to form a new government within 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension.