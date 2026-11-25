JIUQUAN, China: China’s Shenzhou-24 space flight launched successfully on ​Wednesday morning, with its three-man crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board the Tiangong space station.

Using a Long March-2F rocket, the spacecraft took ‌off at 8:18 a.m. (0018 ‌GMT) from ​the ‌Jiuquan ⁠Satellite ​Launch Center ⁠in northwest China.

Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot who will become the first Pakistani in orbit, will work as a payload specialist and is set to stay at ⁠the station for 5 to ‌10 ‌days, conducting experiments.

He is ​accompanied by Chinese ‌commander Tang Hongbo and flight ‌engineer Wu Yi.

China is promoting Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station ‌faces possible retirement by 2030.

To prepare for the flight, Ali ⁠trained ⁠for seven months in Beijing, during which he underwent intensive Chinese-language classes, learning Chinese songs and reading Chinese poetry. He also practiced calligraphy and played table tennis.

“I’m not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder,” Ali told ​reporters on ​Tuesday.