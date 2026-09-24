ALMATY: Twelve Kazakh military personnel died after being swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, ‌authorities said ‌on Thursday.

They ‌were taking part in a combat drill in the western Mangistau region when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds strengthened, ‌the ‌regional government said ‌on Telegram.

🇰🇿 BREAKING: 9 SOLDIERS KILLED DURING MILITARY DRILLS IN KAZAKHSTAN



Nine Kazakh servicemen have died after a military exercise on the Caspian Sea turned deadly.



According to Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry, 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions suddenly… — XPRESS (@Xpress_24_7) September 24, 2026

In all, 17 ‌people were swept away, it said. “Twelve of them died, and ‌three were rescued. The search for the remaining two servicemen is continuing,” it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide day of mourning for Friday following the incident.