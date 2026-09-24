CHISINAU: Moldova on Thursday said an increase in drone incidents — forcing repeated airspace closures — was endangering aviation security, as the war in neighboring Ukraine rages on.

On Thursday alone, several drones violated Moldova’s airspace, forcing a brief airspace closure. Two of the drones exploded on the country’s territory without causing injury.

Out of the 81 breaches “involving Russian and Iranian-made missiles and drones”, 44 cases were recorded this year, the defense ministry said in a press release, citing an increase “which directly affects aviation security in Moldova”.

“In more than 10 instances, airspace had to be closed due to the danger posed to civil aviation,” it added.

Pro-EU President Maia Sandu condemned the latest violations.

Russian drones enter Moldova as Washington pushes for a ceasefire. Four drones entered Moldovan airspace during Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine on September 24. Two crashed and exploded, forcing Moldova to temporarily close part of its northern airspace.



One of the drones… pic.twitter.com/ahcWfvlPvY — EKStrategies (@EKStratcom) September 24, 2026

“Russia’s war endangers all of Europe. We condemn this war and stand with Ukraine,” she wrote on X.

On Monday, Sandu said the country is working to beef up its defense as the drone incidents increase, adding it is a regional problem difficult to tackle even for “armies far more advanced and better equipped than Moldova’s”.

Earlier this month, a plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Chisinau to Oslo for the funeral of Norway’s King Harald was delayed because of an airspace breach, an incident Zelensky said happened again on his way home.

Other European nations along NATO’s eastern flank have also seen an increase in drone incidents.

NATO member Romania, a neighbor of Moldova and Ukraine, reported the latest drone crash on Thursday near a village in the north.