LONDON: Two Latvian men who were arrested by UK police inside a military base in southeastern England managed by the US military were released on bail on Friday.

The men, aged 32 and 36, were let out “with strict conditions, while detectives continue their investigation,” UK counter-terrorism police said.

They were found at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Molesworth base in Cambridgeshire — linked to US and NATO intelligence hubs — early Thursday after police located a “small breach” in the perimeter.

Initially held on suspicion of trespassing and criminal damage, they were later suspected of entering a prohibited place “for a purpose prejudicial to the UK,” said police.

The arrests came days after a major incident at another air base, RAF Fairford in southwest England, which authorities said were not linked.

Following that incident — in which UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were “strong indications” of Iranian involvement — the United States withdrew its B-1 bombers stationed at Fairford.

“We’re very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but there is nothing from our investigation so far to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week,” counter-terrorism policing head Helen Flanagan said.

“A key line of enquiry remains to identify any potential motivation behind why the men were at that location, and this includes whether it may be connected to any criminal activity.”