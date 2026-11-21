- Zelensky claimed Putin failed to replicate the Yalta conference outcomes at the summit
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that this week’s trilateral summit between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States was “very unsuccessful” for Vladimir Putin, who Zelensky said had failed to recreate the Yalta conference that decided Europe’s fate in 1945.
Asked separately about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO at the end of the war, Zelensky said that although the topic had been raised at this week’s Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, it was not currently clear to Kyiv whether it would be able to join the alliance, something it has long sought.