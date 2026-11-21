Putin didn't get his “Yalta 2.” As far as I understand, he recently commented: “What's wrong with Yalta? Those were the victories over Nazism, over fascism, and so on, that were sealed there.” First of all, indeed, this was no Yalta. Did Putin want a real Yalta? Yes. In the sense of carving up the world and changing borders. China didn't let itself be drawn into it. I don't know what happened between the United States and Russia in their bilateral, but Ukraine wasn't discussed. Nothing came out publicly. So the redrawing of borders didn't happen. I'm sure that was Putin's strategy. If there really was an intention to reaffirm the victory over fascism now, then the participants at this summit would have to be the United States, Europe, and Ukraine. Definitely not Russia. I think this trilateral summit turned out very badly for Russia. Not only did Putin fail to get the results he wanted, but we also saw his reaction. And, unfortunately, we saw that reaction in Ukraine. There was a massive attack that night – 111 missiles. If Putin wanted to remind the world once again who he is, there was no need – we haven't forgotten that he's a terrorist and a killer. From answers to journalists’ questions. (2/3)