LONDON: British MPs on Friday rejected a bill to legalize assisted dying in a knife-edge vote and blow to campaigners in favor of the controversial procedure that is legal in a host of countries including Canada and Switzerland.



Plans to legalize assisted dying have had a long, emotional and ultimately stalled passage through parliament, with protesters on both sides of the debate regularly demonstrating in Westminster.



Lawmakers in the House of Commons had taken the historic step to back a separate but identical bill legalizing the practice for some terminally ill adults last year, before that was scuppered in the unelected upper house.



The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was reintroduced this parliamentary session but MPs struck it down after hours of impassioned debate Friday, with 286 voting against and 270 in favor.



The bill would have allowed adults in England and Wales who have been given less than six months to live and can clearly express a wish to die the option to opt to end their own lives.



They would need the approval of two doctors and an expert panel to make the decision.

- ‘Scary’ -

Campaigners against assisted dying celebrated the result, with Gordon Macdonald from the Care Not Killing group calling it a “decisive vote.”



He said MPs had “over the last 24 months seen through the pernicious pretense that this draft legislation was safe and wouldn’t put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives prematurely.”



Disability rights campaigner Philip Friend, 80, told AFP he was relieved.



“We were really worried about this bill,” he said, adding opponents saw it as “very dangerous because it didn’t have the safeguards, it didn’t investigate coercion.”



“It was a very, very scary place.”



But outside parliament, campaigners hoping for the law change wiped away tears and comforted each other.



“This is a devastating setback for dying people,” said charity Dignity in Dying, adding that “this issue is not going away.”



Rebecca Wilcox, the daughter of Esther Rantzen — a high-profile television personality who has a terminal diagnosis — told AFP she was “completely devastated.”



“My mum just described this as a tragic day,” she said, noting one British newspaper had called the previous parliamentary blocking of the bill “a vandalism of democracy.”



“We will come back and we will do it again and we will still fight in the same dignified, measured way,” she vowed.

- Neutral PM -

New Ipsos polling in late August 2026 indicated sustained backing for assisted dying among British adults aged 16-75, with two in three supporting the draft legislation.



Ahead of Friday, new Prime Minister Andy Burnham had said he would sit out the vote so as to not “unduly influence the debate.”



Since becoming the country’s leader in July, Burnham has relaunched his years-long push to improve social care for the elderly and vulnerable, and has supported prioritising palliative care.



The controversial draft assisted dying legislation passed in a landmark vote in the House of Commons last June.



But it was torpedoed by more than 1,200 amendments in the upper House of Lords, which was accused of obstructing and delaying the bill.



Earlier this year, lawmakers in Scotland, where health is a devolved issue, rejected a bill to legalize assisted dying.



Lawmakers in the self-governing British dependencies of Jersey and the Isle of Man have already approved assisted dying legislation, but the moves are awaiting royal assent.