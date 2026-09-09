LONDON: Britain’s special envoy to the Western Balkans, Karen Pierce, summoned a senior Serbian diplomat to condemn the funeral of Ratko Mladic, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The funeral, which took place on Monday in Belgrade, involved Serbian state and military officials.

Mladic, dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia,” died aged 84 last month in The Hague, where he was serving a life sentence for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Pierce summoned the Serbian charge d’affaires to condemn the state’s involvement in the funeral.

Many Serbs still revere Mladic despite his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslims and the siege of Sarajevo.

Lord Wood of Anfield, the UK’s minister for Europe, said: “Glorification of a convicted war criminal directly undermines trust, fuels division and is incompatible with the process of reconciliation within Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region. The thoughts of the UK government are with Mladic’s victims and their families.

“They deserve respect, compassion and accountability, not efforts to rewrite proven history. Political leaders and public institutions have a responsibility to look to the future, not to the past, and to act in ways that support regional reconciliation, not to reopen old wounds.”