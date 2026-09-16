UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for coordinated international action to address AI risks as fears rise about the dangers of the fast-evolving technology.

“National action is essential. But global coordination is also indispensable,” he told reporters. “AI does not stop at borders and neither do its risks.”

“AI has enormous potential -- to accelerate sustainable development, enhance learning, strengthen health systems, boost climate resilience, and so much more,” Guterres said.

“But a growing number of those building it are sounding the alarm - warning that development is racing ahead of our understanding of the risks.”

“The world cannot afford a race to the bottom on AI safety,” he warned.

Concerns about AI safety have escalated in recent weeks, with workers at major AI developers resigning over concerns about the dangers posed by the technology.

President Donald Trump has dismissed warnings against AI risks as a “hoax” and pushed back against calls for tighter oversight.