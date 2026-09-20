KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he had agreed to meet US counterpart Donald Trump in New York after the two spoke by phone.

The planned meeting comes as Washington pushes for fresh, face-to-face peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

US-led efforts to end the four-and-a-half year war have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus to its conflict with Iran.

Both Russia and Ukraine have meanwhile intensified long-range strikes on each other.

“I just spoke with President Donald J Trump. An important conversation, and we got through a lot,” Zelensky said in a post on Facebook.

“We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” he said.

Trump did not immediately comment publicly on Zelensky’s remarks.