Saudi Arabia, China to boost cooperation in fighting terror

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China agreed to step up cooperation on various key issues including security and counter-terrorism during talks held in Riyadh Sunday.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, received a delegation led by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Meng Jianzhu. The two sides also reached agreement to deepen the cordial ties between Saudi Arabia and China.

The talks in Riyadh follow the signing of 15 preliminary agreements between Saudi Arabia and China in August — touching on a wide range of fields from energy to housing — during the visit of the deputy crown prince.

Meng and his delegation arrived here Saturday night.

The visit fits in with a broad reforms drive to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil exports and showcases Saudi Arabia as a dynamic nation with promising opportunities for global investors.

A Chinese Embassy spokesman told Arab News that the delegation led by Meng Jianzhu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC, met King Salman at the Al-Yamamah Palace.

The crown prince held a luncheon banquet during which he and Meng discussed issues of mutual interest, especially joint cooperation in counterterrorism. A five-year cooperation plan was also signed in the field of security training.

During talks with King Salman, Meng conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping. The King also sent his greetings to the Chinese president.

The crown prince and several ministers attended the meeting, which also reviewed the strategic partnership and future cooperation to boost bilateral ties.

The spokesman said that the delegation also met Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and defense minister.