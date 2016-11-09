  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘I’m very afraid’: Muslim shock as Trump heads for victory

World

‘I’m very afraid’: Muslim shock as Trump heads for victory

Agence France Presse |

Khizr Khan, and his wife Ghazala (L), whose son, Humayun S. M. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving in the U.S. Army. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Jakarta: “I’m very afraid, will there be more wars? Will America attack Muslim countries again?” asked Indonesian activist Alijah Diete as Donald Trump edged closer to a shock victory in the US election.
Muslims across Asia were struggling Wednesday to accept the news that the populist politician who has made fiery anti-Islamic rhetoric a key part of his campaign was likely to become president of the world’s greatest power.
He made his most controversial remarks about Islam in December last year, sparking anger among the world’s 1.5 billion followers of Islam when he called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States after a mass shooting in California.
“Americans have just screwed the world yet again,” said Syed Tashfin Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi who has several close friends in the US. Thousands in the country watched in shock as the results rolled in and Facebook lit up with horrified reactions.
A senior Pakistani government official, speaking anonymously, called the news “absolutely atrocious and horrifying” while others in the country also lamented the results.
“I am disappointed to see Donald Trump winning because Hillary Clinton is a good woman, she is good for Pakistan and Muslims all over the world,” said Ishaq Khan, 32, speaking at an Islamabad market.
“She was talking about world peace — but Trump was talking about fighting against Muslims.”
In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, there was growing nervousness about how the relationship with traditional ally the United States would shape up, and how a Trump presidency would affect relations between America and the Muslim world.
“I am very concerned that the relationship between the US and Muslim countries will become tense again,” said the female Muslim activist Diete, 47.
Nikken Suardini, who works for a law firm in the capital Jakarta, was concerned about the proposed Muslim ban. “If he is elected president he will block Muslims from entering the US — well, that’s just not fair.”
There was also concern that tough anti-Islamic policies under Trump could fan Muslim extremism globally at a time when the world is struggling with a growing threat of Islamic militancy.
“When the United States uses hard power, extremists gain a momentum,” said Zuhairi Misrawi, an Islamic scholar from moderate Indonesian Islamic organization Nahdlatul Ulama.
“Those who will be the happiest when Trump wins are ISIS,” he said, referring by another name to the Daesh group, which is struggling to hold onto its territory in Iraq and Syria in the face of a fierce military onslaught.
Some observers were more sanguine as the 70-year-old maverick appeared heading for the White House, hoping that his populist rhetoric was aimed at winning votes and would not be translated into tough xenophobic policies if he enters the White House.
“We hope that Trump’s remarks against Muslims were only to boost his campaign and he will realize that Muslims are a large population in the US,” said Tahir Ashrafi, a senior Pakistani government cleric.
Others echoed the concerns that his policies would likely discriminate against American Muslims.
“His policies against Muslims will be discriminative,” said Munarman, a spokesman for Indonesian hard-line group the Islamic Defenders’ Front. “Muslims are foreigners to him.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

NEW YORK Donald Trump has stunned America and the world riding a wave of populist resentment to...

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Shootout near California polling sites leaves two dead

AZUSA California Two people were killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a shootout in...

America decides between two stark visions: Clinton and Trump

A high turnout fear and excitement marked a long and fateful US election day on Tuesday as two...

Obama, the 44th POTUS — and a Middle East counting its losses

JEDDAH Which Barack Obama will be best remembered in the Middle East Will it be the Obama who...

Clinton casts her ballot: ‘It is the most humbling feeling’

CHAPPAQUA New York She s delivered her closing pitch concluded her final rally and cast her own...

Voters face machine problems, long lines in some states

WASHINGTON Despite Donald Trump s continued skepticism that the election was on the up and up few...

New president must help heal wound in American politics

WASHINGTON As the US election comes to an end we all know the prize A big ugly wound in the heart...

Asia sees changed US relationship

TOKYO JAKARTA Donald Trump s campaign has changed the way countries in Asia view their...

Making a choice: Voters talk of decision and of tensions

WASHINGTON Americans after having cast their vote paused to talk about their decisions and the...

British banker guilty of ‘sickening’ Hong Kong murders

HONG KONG A British banker was jailed for life Tuesday for the horrifying murder of two...

Philippine dictator Marcos granted hero’s burial

MANILA The Philippine Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for a hero s burial for former...

Around Arab News

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

NEW YORK Donald Trump has stunned America and the world riding a wave of populist resentment to...

Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

Saudi Arabia s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new president...

Israel minister says Palestinian state over after Trump win

JERUSALEM Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday the idea of a Palestinian...

Safe-haven German yields pull off two-week lows as Trump shock eases

LONDON Safe haven German government bond yields bounced off two week lows on Wednesday as the...

Sterling up as markets weigh Trump victory

LONDON Sterling rose against a rattled dollar on Monday in volatile trading after a surprise...

‘I’m very afraid’: Muslim shock as Trump heads for victory

Jakarta I m very afraid will there be more wars Will America attack Muslim countries again asked...

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Trump takes Florida, Ohio, NC in battle for White House

WASHINGTON Donald Trump captured crucial victories over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night in Florida...

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

TOKYO The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as...