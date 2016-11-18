  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Grand mufti backs conscription

Saudi Arabia

Grand mufti backs conscription

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh. (SPA)

RIYADH: Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh supports the idea of mandatory conscription that would see Saudi youths participate in military service.
The grand mufti also wants legislation enacted requiring youths to be drafted into compulsory military training programs for a certain period of time.
The demand for conscription has been made for the first time by such a senior religious scholar in Saudi Arabia. Al-Asheikh said: “The Islamic world should cooperate, be prepared, and seek means of strength through training and imposing compulsory conscription on youths, so that they would be capable of defending their country from enemies.”
“I would recommend training and conscription of Saudi youths, to make them ready to protect our religion and homeland,” reiterated Al-Asheikh. If the conscription proposal is accepted by the Saudi government, then there will be a need to formulate laws that would require Saudi youths to be given compulsory military training.
A number of countries in the Middle East, Europe and South Asia have strict conscription laws in place. Turkey, Germany, Austria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece and Norway require their young men in certain age brackets to serve in the military. Conscription also exists in Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Angola, Iran, Israel, Egypt, Mexico, Singapore, Thailand and many other countries around the globe.
Participating in a weekly program with the Makkah-based Nida-ul-Islam Radio Wednesday, the grand mufti stressed the importance of the joint exercises saying that “the security of the Gulf states is a shared responsibility.” He further said: “We will protect our religion and homeland … and we will build a strong security wall to respond to any threat to the peace and security of any Gulf state.”
Speaking about the Gulf security exercises in Bahrain, the grand mufti appreciated the Arabian Gulf Security drills. The GCC “Arabian Gulf Security One” exercises wrapped up in Bahrain on Wednesday night. They were staged under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and interior minister.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

OIC elects new secretary-general

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s former Social Affairs Minister Yousef Ahmed Al Othaimeen was elected on...

MiSK speakers back youth empowerment drive

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum received valuable support as global leaders from the fields of...

KACST to work with Europe in research and innovation

RIYADH The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology KACST is dedicated to creating a...

MoH finds alarming ignorance of breast cancer facts

JEDDAH A new investigation by the Health Ministry has revealed a severe drop in the number of...

Partnerships, initiatives on the table

RIYADH The MiSK Global Forum ended here on Wednesday night in an upbeat mood with the...

Crown prince calls for public awareness of child abuse

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior called for a...

Algeria seeks more partnership projects with Riyadh

RIYADH Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal who met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

Saudi Arabia, China to boost strategic relations

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia is a major partner in the Gulf and Middle East for China and China is keen to...

MiSK Global Forum gives inspiring vision of the future

RIYADH Inspiring achievements by both man and machine were the highlight of the second day of the...

Saudi Arabia seeking reciprocity on visa fees: minister

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s commerce minister said Wednesday that the kingdom is seeking reciprocal...

Around Arab News

Health Ministry warns against overuse of antibiotics

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has carried out a weeklong awareness campaign on the careful use of...

Need for peaceful coexistence in multicultural Britain stressed

RIYADH A Saudi diplomat in Britain has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence in a multi...

KSA, Italy to revive security pact

RIYADH A long dormant security pact between the Kingdom and Italy lying on the back burner since...

Experts advise early treatment of diabetes to avert complications

RIYADH The Kingdom joined the World Health Organization WHO and the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC...

Grand mufti backs conscription

RIYADH Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Asheikh supports the idea of...

Students learn to run businesses at young entrepreneur show

RIYADH The Labor and Social Development Ministry recently organized the Young Entrepreneur Day...

Muslim world condemns Houthis over attempted Makkah attack

MAKKAH A top Saudi official said the Kingdom will take all available measures to protect the Two...

Trump keeps people guessing over Iran

President elect Donald Trump received his first secret daily intelligence briefing three days ago...

Saudi artists forge creative partnerships on US art trip

Two young Saudi artists are standing in an expansive white desert but they far away from their...

’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH Popular reality TV show Arabs Got Talent AGT is finally back For the first time ever AGT...

Kingdom boosts September oil exports to 7.81 million bpd

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia s crude oil exports rose to 7 812 million barrels per day bpd in September as...

KSA to lower use of oil in power generation

MARRAKECH Morocco Saudi Arabia is committed to doubling its natural gas production and lower its...

Philippine trade team in Riyadh to promote halal-certified products

RIYADH A trade delegation from the Philippines comprising 10 companies from the country s food...

Bonds ‘face tough time as inflation expectations jump’

SINGAPORE Bonds are in for a tough ride in the first half of 2017 as US President elect Donald...

Tadawul: Bank shares gain 28% in past 30 days

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market edged down Thursday in modest volumes Tadawul All Share Index...

PIF fills key positions

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Public Investment Fund PIF said on Thursday it had filled key posts as part...