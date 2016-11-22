  • Search form

  • Britain tells Trump: “There is no vacancy” for Farage as ambassador to United States

World

Britain tells Trump: “There is no vacancy” for Farage as ambassador to United States

Reuters |

Donald Trump, right, welcomes pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage, to speak at a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LONDON: After US President-elect Donald Trump said many people would like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador to Washington, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office pointedly ruled out such a move.
“There is no vacancy,” a Downing Street spokesman said when asked about Trump’s remark on Tuesday. “We already have an excellent ambassador to the US.”
Farage, one of the leaders of the successful referendum fight for Britain to leave the European Union, spoke at a Trump rally during the US campaign and visited the president-elect after his victory.

