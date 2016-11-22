Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Kanye West has been hospitalized after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his national tour, according to reports from several media outlets.

Citing anonymous law enforcement sources and West representatives, the media outlets reported that the hip-hop superstar was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon because of stress and exhaustion, and he is spending the night there for his own safety.

Without confirming that the patient was West, Los Angeles police told The Associated Press that officers were called to a house on Laurel Avenue near West Hollywood for a disturbance at about 1:20 p.m. When they arrived it was clear that nothing criminal was occurring and it was a medical situation instead.

Police told the AP West was taken in an ambulance to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold.

Representatives for West and his wife Kim Kardashian did not reply to several messages left by the AP seeking confirmation or comment.

The hospitalization was first reported by NBC News.

Kardashian had been expected to make her first public appearance Monday night since she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint last month in Paris. It was to come at the Angel Ball, a charity event in New York honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian.

But amid the reports about West, she did not show up.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were on hand.

When asked how the couple was doing, Jenner simply smiled and said, “They’re good.”

West had just pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour after days of erratic and angry behavior that made an even hotter topic than usual on social media.

On Friday, during a concert in San Jose, West said he didn’t vote in the presidential election but would have cast a ballot for Donald Trump, praising the president-elect’s “method of communication” as “very futuristic.”

On Saturday in Sacramento he ended his show after just four songs but not before a 10-minute tirade about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV.

Over the weekend, West also flooded his Instagram account with nearly 100 fashion photos, many snaps of photos that were out of focus and poorly cropped.

Sunday’s show in the Los Angeles area was canceled then West decided to scrap the entire tour.

Concert promoter Live Nation said tickets would be fully refunded. The tour was to have made stops through Dec. 31 in Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., among others.