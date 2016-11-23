HIV-positive Malawian jailed for sleeping with 100 girls

NSANJE, Malawi: An HIV-positive Malawian man who said he had slept with at least 100 girls and women in traditional cleansing rituals was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail for “harmful practices.”

Eric Aniva, 45, was prosecuted on the orders of President Peter Mutharika after publicly speaking about his role as a “hyena” in a BBC radio documentary earlier this year.

“I convict you to serve 24 months’ imprisonment,” judge Innocent Nebi told Aniva in a packed courtroom in the remote southern district of Nsanje. In the first case of its kind, Aniva was found guilty on two charges on Friday after a one-day trial.

Custom in some parts of southern Malawi demands that a man, known as a “hyena,” is paid to have sex with bereaved widows to exorcise evil spirits and to prevent other deaths occurring.

At the request of a girl’s parents, the “hyena” is also paid to have sex with adolescent girls to mark their passage to womanhood after their first menstruation. Aniva, who pleaded not guilty, told AFP immediately after the sentence: “I am disappointed because I thought I would be given a suspended sentence.”

The charges, brought under the gender equality act, involved sex with bereaved widows as none of the younger girls would testify.