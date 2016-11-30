  • Search form

Offbeat

Morocco TV show sorry for makeup tips to hide domestic abuse

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

The segment in the daily show Sabahiyat showed a smiling makeup artist demonstrating how to mask marks of beating on a woman.

RABAT, Morocco: After a wave of criticism, a Moroccan TV show devoted to women’s issues apologized on Monday for airing a makeup tutorial that offered tips on using cosmetics to disguise signs of domestic abuse, calling the segment an “error in judgment.”
The daily women’s show that aired Wednesday and was posted online drew a cascade of sharp criticism on social media, a petition from indignant women and, finally, the televised apology.
The show “Sabahiyat” (Mornings) featured a demonstration “to show you the makeup you can use to cover the bruises on your face” as a way to mark the International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women.
The online segment was removed, but a petition signed by nearly 2,000 people was sent to Morocco’s High Authority for Audiovisual Communications, which called a meeting Monday.
The statement by the show on the public 2M channel noted that Sabahiyat has been on the air for nearly six years, always addressing “every issue that matters” to women.
“Our concern is one: to defend women’s rights. In the name of the Sabahiyat team at 2M, we present our apologies and sincere regret over the beauty segment aired on Wednesday, which was an error in judgment,” the program’s statement said. “We request your understanding and commit to being more vigilant and precise in each of our programs.”
M2 also said it would “take the necessary steps toward the people responsible for this error and to strengthen the tools of control and supervision on this subject” and highlighted its “commitment for 27 years to the defense of women’s rights”.
Morocco has no domestic violence law and violence against women is widespread, Human Rights Watch said in a dispatch.

