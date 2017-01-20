Was Lindsay Lohan’s Saudi boyfriend behind her ‘embracing Islam’?

JEDDAH: Has US actress Lindsay Lohan “embraced Islam”? And was her Saudi boyfriend responsible for her change of faith? These are the questions being asked and discussed on social media as a result of Lohan’s recent interview on Turkish TV.

During the interview, she described the backlash she experienced in America when she was pictured holding the Holy Qur’an.

“A very close friend of mine, a Saudi, gave me a copy of the Qur’an and I brought it to New York because I was learning,” Lohan said. “It opened doors for me to experience spirituality and to find true meaning. This is who I am,” she said.

It is unclear if she embraced Islam or not, but the suspicions of her embracing the new faith were further fueled after she wiped her Instagram account clean and wrote the Islamic greeting “Alaikum salam” in her bio last week.

Lohan said the reaction from her fellow Americans to her photo carrying the Qur’an was “horrible” and that she felt like an outsider in her own country.

“They crucified me for it in America. They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding the Qur’an,” she said during the Turkish Television interview which has been widely shared on YouTube.

“I was so happy to leave (America) and go back to London after that because I felt so unsafe in my own country. If this (Islam) is something that I want to learn, this is my own will.”

In an interview last year with The Sun, a British tabloid, Lohan spoke about how Islam calms her down.

The actress has made headlines in the past because of her fondness for the Middle East and her humanitarian work with refugees in Turkey and Syria.

According to social media buzz, Lohan is currently in Dubai, where she is learning Arabic.