I feel calmness when reading Qur’an: Lindsay

JEDDAH: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has revealed in detail her relationship with Islam on the Arabic TV show “Siwar Shoaib” hosted by Shoaib Rashid.

Rashid minced no words in asking her about the now famous photo in which she is holding a copy of the Holy Qur’an.

Lohan said that she was going through a lot when that photo was taken, and the Qur’an was “a solace and a safe thing for me to have.”

“My intention wasn’t to hold a religious book,” she said, “I was just holding a religious book, but people in America didn’t like it, they judged me for it and were saying nasty things.”

She told Rashid that she has prayed the Islamic way and has fasted in Ramadan.

“I did Ramadan for three days with my friend from Kuwait, it was hard but it was good. It felt good,” she said.

The 30-year-old actress said she has read 15 pages from the Holy Qur’an (in English) and that she practices writing some of the verses in Arabic as well.

The “Mean Girls” star said she listens to the Qur’an on her mobile phone, using an app.

“Do you feel something special when you read it?” Rashid asked.

“I feel calmness,” Lohan said.

The interview had some fun moments, such as when Rashid got his guest to eat a traditional Kuwaiti rice dish with her hands.

Lohan even licked her fingers in satisfaction afterwards.

The host ended the show on a lighter note, commenting: “Thank you, Lindsay, see you in heaven, soon Insha’Allah,” to which Lohan responded, “Hope not like soon enough.”

Rashid teased Lindsay further by saying, “Do you like heaven? It’s better than Earth.”

Lindsay replied, “I do but not right this second.”

Rashid persisted, saying: “It’s better than Earth!,” after which Lindsay paused then said, “Let’s carry on eating,” before the two burst out laughing.