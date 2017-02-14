  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 500 US troops arrive in Romania to bolster defense

World

500 US troops arrive in Romania to bolster defense

Associated Press |

A US soldier helps to manoever a tank from a railway car as US Army personnel offload military equipment at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta in Romania. (AFP)

ROMANIA : Five hundred US troops began to arrive in a Romanian Black Sea port with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.
The US embassy said the “Fighting Eagles,” 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, will be stationed in the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in eastern Romania, on a rotational basis.
US Ambassador Hans G. Klemm said Tuesday the development underscored that “the strong US-Romania strategic partnership exists in both word and deed.”
He said the presence “expands our capacity ....in maintaining peace and security in southeastern Europe and the Black Sea region.”
NATO’s ties with Moscow deteriorated after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and supported a pro-Russian insurgency. NATO since has increased military exercises in Eastern Europe to reassure allies.

Comments

MORE FROM World

NATO chief seeks bigger defense budgets ahead of US meeting

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is urging the allies to step up defense...

Damaged dam system threatens Northern California towns

OROVILLE, California: A huge Northern California reservoir, held in place by a massive dam, has...

NATO chief seeks bigger defense budgets ahead of US meeting
Damaged dam system threatens Northern California towns
Half-brother of N. Korean leader assassinated in Malaysia: media
China, India account for half world’s pollution deaths in 2015 — study
India to launch 104 satellites in record mission
500 US troops arrive in Romania to bolster defense
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News