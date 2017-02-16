People of Madinah celebrate Prince Muqrin University inauguration

MADINAH: The people of Madinah celebrated the inauguration of Muqrin University on Tuesday and the launch of Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Charity.

Prince Muqrin said the university is expected to contribute to the preparation of a generation aware of its responsibilities and duties toward their religion, king and homeland.

Attending the celebration was Prince Faisal bin Salman as well as Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Essa.

Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah, said, “Today, we witness the inauguration of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University, which is a new scientific edifice added to what has been so far achieved in the field of education, its renaissance, in Madinah. Prince Muqrin stands behind this educational lighthouse.”

Princess Mashael bint Sultan said that the new university is a scientific edifice and a distinctive contributor to higher education in the city of Madinah.

It is the first charitable civil university of high international standards that is keen to provide knowledge in the fields of engineering, computer science, information technology and business management for the sons of the homeland.

“The role of the university is not limited to graduating qualified students for the labor market,” Princess Mashael said. “It is seeking to gain global distinction and become competitive in its fields, and to exercise a role in serving the community, and through consolidating research links with various educational institutions, it will support scientific research locally, regionally and internationally.”

Samar Effendi, director of admissions at Muqrin University, said the colleges offer a range of disciplines needed by the labor market.

“The university also offers interest-free loans on soft instalments, provided by Al-Jazira Bank, to pay the fees,” Effendi said.