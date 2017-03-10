Obama’s half-brother tweets image of ‘Kenyan birth certificate’

DUBAI: Barack Obama’s half-brother has waded into the spotlight by sharing a picture of what he claims is the former US president’s original birth certificate on Twitter.

Malik Obama shared a picture of a birth certificate that claims to show his half-brother was born in Kenya, showing his support of the birther movement whose adherents support the conspiracy theory that the first black US president was born abroad.

The claims caused uproar during Obama’s presidency as the US Constitution bars citizens who were born abroad from attaining the presidency.

In 2011, the White House released a copy of his long-form birth certificate proving the former president was born in Hawaii after multiple jibes by now-President Donald Trump who claimed that Obama was not born in the US but back-tracked during the election campaign season.

Malik, who is an avid Trump supporter, shared a picture of the document with the caption “surely. What’s this?”



The supposed certificate bears the letterhead of the ‘Coast Province General Hospital’ in Mombasa.The date of birth is listed as August 4, 1961, which is Barack Obama’s birthday.