  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

World

15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

AP |

ADDIS ABABA: Officials and residents say 15 people have been killed in a landslide at a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, and several dozen people are missing.
Addis Ababa Mayor Diriba Kuma says 15 bodies have been recovered since the landslide Saturday night at the Koshe Garbage Landfill.
The landslide has buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings. The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital’s garbage for more than 50 years.
Resident Assefa Teklemahimanot tells The Associated Press that the resumption of garbage dumping at the site in recent months likely caused the landslide. The dumping had stopped in recent years but resumed after nearby farmers blocked dumping in their area.
Assefa says about 150 people were at the site when the landslide occurred.

Related Articles

ADDIS ABABA: Officials and residents say 15 people have been killed in a landslide at a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, and several dozen people are missing.
Addis Ababa Mayor Diriba Kuma says 15 bodies have been recovered since the landslide Saturday night at the Koshe Garbage Landfill.
The landslide has buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings. The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital’s garbage for more than 50 years.
Resident Assefa Teklemahimanot tells The Associated Press that the resumption of garbage dumping at the site in recent months likely caused the landslide. The dumping had stopped in recent years but resumed after nearby farmers blocked dumping in their area.
Assefa says about 150 people were at the site when the landslide occurred.

Tags: Ethiopia garbage Addis Ababa

Comments

MORE FROM World

Dutch PM defends explusion of ‘undesirable’ Turkish minister

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Sunday stood by his government’s decision to expel a...

15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

ADDIS ABABA: Officials and residents say 15 people have been killed in a landslide at a massive...

Dutch PM defends explusion of ‘undesirable’ Turkish minister
15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide
Italy clashes trigger political storm
Nigerian police shoot dead 2 teenage suicide bombers
’Ghosts’ drive Brazil’s president from residence: report
Trump tried to call prosecutor before firing
Latest News
Dutch PM defends explusion of ‘undesirable’ Turkish minister
15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide
Italy clashes trigger political storm
Iraq forces retake over a third of west Mosul, commander says
Nigerian police shoot dead 2 teenage suicide bombers
Richard Gere slams Israeli settlements as 'absurd provocation'
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News