US defense chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss Daesh, Iran threat

US Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) hosts an enhanced honor cordon welcoming Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday and they discussed US-Saudi military cooperation in the fight against Islamic State, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Mattis and Prince Mohammed, who is the kingdom’s defense minister, also discussed “confronting Iran’s destabilizing regional activities,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

