Watch: Dubai’s crown prince rescues truck driver in desert mishap

DUBAI: Dubai’s crown prince came to the rescue of a truck driver whose lorry was stuck in deep sand Wednesday and the footage has gone viral.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was filmed pulling a loaded truck out of the sand with his Mercedes-AMG G63.

In a video posted by Instagram user @adelabid1s, the crown prince joins other vehicles attempting to help the lorry driver.

His car skids and the rope snaps, leading to a change of plans.



شيخ الطيب ربي يحفظه A post shared by ADEL ABIDاعلامي اماراتي (@adelabid1s) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

This is our prince of future! his highness sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum https://t.co/E3UDkNTF7n — Ashton The Queen (@emotionalbulb) March 29, 2017

Thanks sheikh hamdan https://t.co/EF8NEkpH1V — iqbal bangash (@jelemgroup) March 29, 2017

The lorry driver empties his load and the truck is eventually pulled out of the sand.The video ends with the driver and Sheikh Hamdan shaking hands and has received a flurry of praise online.