Watch: Dubai’s crown prince rescues truck driver in desert mishap

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was filmed pulling a loaded truck out of the sand. (Photo courtesy: @adelabid1s)

DUBAI: Dubai’s crown prince came to the rescue of a truck driver whose lorry was stuck in deep sand Wednesday and the footage has gone viral.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was filmed pulling a loaded truck out of the sand with his Mercedes-AMG G63.
In a video posted by Instagram user @adelabid1s, the crown prince joins other vehicles attempting to help the lorry driver.
His car skids and the rope snaps, leading to a change of plans.

شيخ الطيب ربي يحفظه

A post shared by ADEL ABIDاعلامي اماراتي (@adelabid1s) on

The lorry driver empties his load and the truck is eventually pulled out of the sand.
The video ends with the driver and Sheikh Hamdan shaking hands and has received a flurry of praise online.

