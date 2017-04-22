Award-winning Syrian artist Lena Chamamyan in London

LONDON: Syrian artist Lena Chamamyan’s highly-anticipated London launch of her new album “Lawnan” will take place on May 12. After a sold-out concert at the Barbican in 2014, she will be back to present “Lawnan” as well as a special selection of some of the famous songs from her past four albums, accompanied by her full band from Paris.

An award-winning singer, song-writer and multi-instrumentalist, Lena revives Syrian, Armenian and Bahraini folkloric songs with modern styles and arrangements, creating an unforgettable link between oriental classic compositions and contemporary world music.

Her musical arrangements and vocals provide a unique perspective of her strengths and experiences, incorporating jazz, fado, as well as Latin and African music, and even opera elements. Singing in Arabic, Armenian, Syriac, English, French and Italian, Chamamyan is renowned as one of the leading singers of her generation and as one of the most innovative voices to emerge within contemporary Syrian music.

Her new album, produced in collaboration with composer and virtuoso qanoun player Göksel Baktagi, is a testament of hope, peace and resilience.

