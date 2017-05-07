It’s official! Ed Sheeran is coming to Dubai

DUBAI: Ed Sheeran is coming to Dubai.

The British singer-songwriter will be in the emirate on Nov. 23, for a one-night-only performance at The Autism Rocks Arena.

The performance will be part of his latest world tour.

In a short promotional video for the Dubai show, Sheeran said: “Hey Dubai, I am coming back Nov. 23. Hope to see you there.”

With his recent chart-toppers “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” Sheeran has made history as the first artist to debut in Billboard’s “Top 10” with two songs simultaneously. Sheeran performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics, and has shared the stage with legends such as Elton John and Beyonce. His Dubai concert is sure to sell out very quickly.

Fans across the region can pre-register online for the concert.

