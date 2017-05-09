  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Germany arrests 2 suspected Daesh extremists from Syria

World

Germany arrests 2 suspected Daesh extremists from Syria

AP |
German police. (AFP)
BERLIN: German authorities arrested two Syrians suspected of fighting for extremist groups in their homeland, including one who allegedly administered a strategically important dam in eastern Syria for the Daesh group, officials said Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors said that 30-year-old Abdulmalk A. and 23-year-old Mousa H. A. were arrested last week in Berlin and the nearby state of Saxony-Anhalt. Their last names weren’t provided in line with German privacy rules.
Both men allegedly joined the Nusra Front in 2012 to fight against the Syrian government, with Abdulmalk A. being given command of a unit in eastern Syria.
Prosecutors said that Abdulmalk A. is also suspected of committing a war crime, alleging the man “captured a sniper of the Syrian regime in spring 2013 near the city of Tabqa, forced him to dig his own grave and cut his throat.”
Abdulmalk A., originally from Deir el-Zour, allegedly joined the Daesh group in mid-2013 and was put in charge of the Euphrates dam near the city of Tabqa, prosecutors said.
It wasn’t immediately clear when and how the men, who will appear before a judge Tuesday, came to Germany.
German authorities have arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in fighting in Syria who entered Germany among a wave of refugees that arrived in the country over the past two years.
BERLIN: German authorities arrested two Syrians suspected of fighting for extremist groups in their homeland, including one who allegedly administered a strategically important dam in eastern Syria for the Daesh group, officials said Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors said that 30-year-old Abdulmalk A. and 23-year-old Mousa H. A. were arrested last week in Berlin and the nearby state of Saxony-Anhalt. Their last names weren’t provided in line with German privacy rules.
Both men allegedly joined the Nusra Front in 2012 to fight against the Syrian government, with Abdulmalk A. being given command of a unit in eastern Syria.
Prosecutors said that Abdulmalk A. is also suspected of committing a war crime, alleging the man “captured a sniper of the Syrian regime in spring 2013 near the city of Tabqa, forced him to dig his own grave and cut his throat.”
Abdulmalk A., originally from Deir el-Zour, allegedly joined the Daesh group in mid-2013 and was put in charge of the Euphrates dam near the city of Tabqa, prosecutors said.
It wasn’t immediately clear when and how the men, who will appear before a judge Tuesday, came to Germany.
German authorities have arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in fighting in Syria who entered Germany among a wave of refugees that arrived in the country over the past two years.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Landslide win for Moon in South Korea election: exit poll

SEOUL: Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea’s presidential...

Germany arrests 2 suspected Daesh extremists from Syria

BERLIN: German authorities arrested two Syrians suspected of fighting for extremist groups in their...

Landslide win for Moon in South Korea election: exit poll
Germany arrests 2 suspected Daesh extremists from Syria
Obama starts defining his new role in the age of Trump
Trump’s comments on Muslims could haunt him in appeals court
Putin urges world to fight terror as Russia marks WWII victory
Why is religious intolerance on the rise in Indonesia?
Latest News
Maradona performs traditional UAE dance as he is named Fujairah coach
122 views
Landslide win for Moon in South Korea election: exit poll
53 views
Watch: Qantas airline chief hit with pie in face during speech
1368 views
Germany arrests 2 suspected Daesh extremists from Syria
79 views
Obama starts defining his new role in the age of Trump
206 views
Trump’s comments on Muslims could haunt him in appeals court
215 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR