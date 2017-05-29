  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi animated film Bilal a big hit in Turkey

FOUZIA KHAN |
JEDDAH: The Turkish city of Istanbul hosted a unique Saudi artistic event on Saturday, with the launch of the film “Bilal” directed by Saudi director Ayman Tariq Jamal.
The Saudi animated film was presented in 300 Turkish cinemas and was dubbed in the Turkish language with the help of local actors.
Jamal said the film has enjoyed great appeal from both Turkish audiences and foreign tourists in the country.
He said the Turkish media praised the film’s noble messages that shed light on the life journey of Bilal and his boldness in confronting torture until he became a beacon of justice and equality.
The film Bilal was inspired by the story of the great companion Bilal bin Rabah, the muezzin of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The movie was also screened in several other countries, including at the UN in New York in March.
Turkish actors for the film were Engin Altan Duzyatan, Ayca Bingol, Hakan Vanlay and Thamer Kradley.
MOST POPULAR