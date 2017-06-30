Qatar bans new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie

JEDDAH: Qatar has banned the blockbuster movie “Wonder Woman,” according to local English language newspaper Doha News.

The film has received worldwide critical acclaim. But it has also caused outrage because the lead actress, Gal Gadot, is from Israel, and she has previously posted on social media messages supporting the country’s military action in Lebanon.

Earlier in June Lebanon and Tunisia banned the movie from being screened. But it currently remains on show at cinemas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Bahrain.

The film was due to premiere in Doha on Thursday, but any reference to “Wonder Woman” was removed from all cinema websites across the country.

On June 13, Vox were celebrating the countdown to the day the movie was due to premiere in the City:

Not long now before the #1 movie in the world arrives at #VOXCinemasQatar on 29 June! Who's excited for Wonder Woman? #WonderWomanatVOX pic.twitter.com/1fkWzdkv0G — VOX Cinemas Qatar (@VOXCinemasQatar) June 13, 2017

But days later on June 28, the cinema chain Vox responded to queries, confirming it was no longer going to be shown.

Wonder Woman will no longer show in Qatar. — VOX Cinemas Qatar (@VOXCinemasQatar) June 28, 2017

Hi Mohamad, Wonder Woman will no longer release in Qatar. — VOX Cinemas Qatar (@VOXCinemasQatar) June 27, 2017

Actress, Gadot, carried out her compulsory Israeli military service in 2006, which coincided with the Israeli war in Lebanon.

On Facebook she previously sent her “love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!!”

Gadot also expressed support for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during the 2014 Gaza conflict.