  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Qatar bans new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie

Media

Qatar bans new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie

Arab News |
Gal Gadot from a scene in "Wonder Woman." (AP)

JEDDAH: Qatar has banned the blockbuster movie “Wonder Woman,” according to local English language newspaper Doha News.
The film has received worldwide critical acclaim. But it has also caused outrage because the lead actress, Gal Gadot, is from Israel, and she has previously posted on social media messages supporting the country’s military action in Lebanon.
Earlier in June Lebanon and Tunisia banned the movie from being screened. But it currently remains on show at cinemas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Bahrain.
The film was due to premiere in Doha on Thursday, but any reference to “Wonder Woman” was removed from all cinema websites across the country.
On June 13, Vox were celebrating the countdown to the day the movie was due to premiere in the City:


But days later on June 28, the cinema chain Vox responded to queries, confirming it was no longer going to be shown.

Actress, Gadot, carried out her compulsory Israeli military service in 2006, which coincided with the Israeli war in Lebanon.
On Facebook she previously sent her “love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!!”
Gadot also expressed support for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during the 2014 Gaza conflict.

 

JEDDAH: Qatar has banned the blockbuster movie “Wonder Woman,” according to local English language newspaper Doha News.
The film has received worldwide critical acclaim. But it has also caused outrage because the lead actress, Gal Gadot, is from Israel, and she has previously posted on social media messages supporting the country’s military action in Lebanon.
Earlier in June Lebanon and Tunisia banned the movie from being screened. But it currently remains on show at cinemas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Bahrain.
The film was due to premiere in Doha on Thursday, but any reference to “Wonder Woman” was removed from all cinema websites across the country.
On June 13, Vox were celebrating the countdown to the day the movie was due to premiere in the City:


But days later on June 28, the cinema chain Vox responded to queries, confirming it was no longer going to be shown.

Actress, Gadot, carried out her compulsory Israeli military service in 2006, which coincided with the Israeli war in Lebanon.
On Facebook she previously sent her “love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!!”
Gadot also expressed support for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during the 2014 Gaza conflict.

 

Tags: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Israel Lebanon Qatar Qatar Crisis

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Qatar bans new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie

JEDDAH: Qatar has banned the blockbuster movie “Wonder Woman,” according to local English...

‘Morning Joe’ host slams Qatar’s Al Jazeera for ‘glorifying’ terror

LONDON: The host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show took aim at Qatar and Al Jazeera this week,...

Qatar bans new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie
‘Morning Joe’ host slams Qatar’s Al Jazeera for ‘glorifying’ terror
Time asks Trump Org to pull mock magazine covers
Watch: White House reporter clashes with Trump spokesperson during briefing
Facebook now deleting 66K posts a week in anti-hate campaign
EU fines Google a record $2.72 billion
Latest News
Qatar bans new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie
56 views
At least 22 killed in Central African Republic clashes
11 views
Kurdish YPG plans to take Azaz-Jarablus area in Syria -statement
113 views
Erdogan, Trump talk amid dispute over arms to Kurd fighters
118 views
Oil up for seventh session but first half worst since 1998
55 views
China needs to eliminate barriers to investment, create jobs: Li
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR