  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Ex-Gitmo has received multimillion payment from Canada

World

Ex-Gitmo has received multimillion payment from Canada

ROB GILLIES | AP |
Omar Khadr leaves a news conference after being released on bail in Edmonton, Alberta, on May 7, 2015. Khadr, a Canadian, was once the youngest prisoner held on terror charges at Guantanamo Bay. (REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo)
TORONTO: A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a US soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.
The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for 10.5 million Canadian dollars ($8 million). Both insisted on speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly.
The government and Khadr’s lawyers negotiated the deal last month. It is expected to be announced Friday.
The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by US troops following a firefight at a suspected Al-Qaeda compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an American special forces medic, US Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.
TORONTO: A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a US soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.
The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for 10.5 million Canadian dollars ($8 million). Both insisted on speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly.
The government and Khadr’s lawyers negotiated the deal last month. It is expected to be announced Friday.
The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by US troops following a firefight at a suspected Al-Qaeda compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an American special forces medic, US Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump and Putin to meet at international summit in Germany

HAMBURG: After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with...

Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay at least $2 million for deadly tanker explosion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s oil and gas regulator on Friday ordered the local subsidiary of Royal...

Trump and Putin to meet at international summit in Germany
Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay at least $2 million for deadly tanker explosion
India orders Kashmir clampdown ahead of anniversary of militant killing
New tax could dampen India gold demand in short-term -WGC
US judge extends halt on Iraqi deportations
China’s aircraft carrier visits Hong Kong for first time
Latest News
Egypt military says 26 soldiers killed or wounded in Sinai attacks
77 views
Indonesian teenage boy weds 73-year-old bride
1159 views
Vice president Mike Pence gets insider look at Kennedy Space Center
27 views
Trump and Putin to meet at international summit in Germany
44 views
Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay at least $2 million for deadly tanker explosion
101 views
India orders Kashmir clampdown ahead of anniversary of militant killing
32 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR