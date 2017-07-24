  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Woman beats man with shoe after he ‘made lewd advances’ in Dubai mall

Offbeat

Woman beats man with shoe after he ‘made lewd advances’ in Dubai mall

Arab News |
The altercation took place at an unnamed mall in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: A Bahraini woman beat a man with her shoe after he stopped her in a mall in Dubai and asked her for sex, she told the Dubai Court of First Instance this week.
The 28-year-old Algerian man, who was visiting Dubai, has been jailed for six months for molesting the woman and cursing at her in public.
The woman, a Bahraini lawyer, 43, was walking around the mall when the man asked her to stop and allegedly propositioned her, Gulf News reported.
She removed her shoe and started beating him and filmed the incident on her mobile phone to show the police.
According to the ruling, the accused, who entered a not guilty plea, will be deported after serving his jail term.
In court, he said: “I did not molest her. She cursed my mother and I slapped and pushed her.”
However, the woman’s lawyer said that she beat him over his alleged inappropriate comments.
“He called out to me saying ‘please ... please stop’. I ignored him and continued walking. Then he called me again and I stopped. He told me that he wanted to get to know me and have sex with me … I took off my slipper and hit him. He then cursed me and also cursed Arabs. I yelled at him to draw other shoppers’ attention … but no one intervened. I put my slipper back on and walked away … he took me by surprise and touched me twice. Thereafter I filmed him with my mobile and then he ran away,” she said.
The ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days, the newspaper reported.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A Bahraini woman beat a man with her shoe after he stopped her in a mall in Dubai and asked her for sex, she told the Dubai Court of First Instance this week.
The 28-year-old Algerian man, who was visiting Dubai, has been jailed for six months for molesting the woman and cursing at her in public.
The woman, a Bahraini lawyer, 43, was walking around the mall when the man asked her to stop and allegedly propositioned her, Gulf News reported.
She removed her shoe and started beating him and filmed the incident on her mobile phone to show the police.
According to the ruling, the accused, who entered a not guilty plea, will be deported after serving his jail term.
In court, he said: “I did not molest her. She cursed my mother and I slapped and pushed her.”
However, the woman’s lawyer said that she beat him over his alleged inappropriate comments.
“He called out to me saying ‘please ... please stop’. I ignored him and continued walking. Then he called me again and I stopped. He told me that he wanted to get to know me and have sex with me … I took off my slipper and hit him. He then cursed me and also cursed Arabs. I yelled at him to draw other shoppers’ attention … but no one intervened. I put my slipper back on and walked away … he took me by surprise and touched me twice. Thereafter I filmed him with my mobile and then he ran away,” she said.
The ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days, the newspaper reported.

Tags: Dubai UAE women Dubai Police

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

UK TV celeb tweets sassy response to online troll questioning her hijab

DUBAI: Former winner of hit UK TV show the Great British Bake Off Nadiya Hussain is being...

Abu Dhabi fines motorists for dirty cars

DUBAI: Scores of vehicles in Abu Dhabi have been impounded and motorists fined for failing to...

UK TV celeb tweets sassy response to online troll questioning her hijab
Abu Dhabi fines motorists for dirty cars
Woman beats man with shoe after he ‘made lewd advances’ in Dubai mall
A vacant White House job: first pet
Michelle Pfeiffer joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ as Janet
Ben Affleck denies being dropped as Batman
Latest News
Fifteen years after bloody riots, Indian Muslims struggling to escape Gujarat ghettos
96 views
Fate of 39 Indians missing in Iraq for 3 years still unknown
23 views
Oil gains after Saudi vows to cap crude exports next month
130 views
Royal order: King deputes crown prince to administer state’s affairs during his absence
3842 views
Disturbing footage live streamed of moment 14-year-old killed in car crash
217 views
Top Sky News Arabia editor slams harassment of TV crews at Al-Aqsa 
145 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR