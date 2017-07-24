Woman beats man with shoe after he ‘made lewd advances’ in Dubai mall

DUBAI: A Bahraini woman beat a man with her shoe after he stopped her in a mall in Dubai and asked her for sex, she told the Dubai Court of First Instance this week.

The 28-year-old Algerian man, who was visiting Dubai, has been jailed for six months for molesting the woman and cursing at her in public.

The woman, a Bahraini lawyer, 43, was walking around the mall when the man asked her to stop and allegedly propositioned her, Gulf News reported.

She removed her shoe and started beating him and filmed the incident on her mobile phone to show the police.

According to the ruling, the accused, who entered a not guilty plea, will be deported after serving his jail term.

In court, he said: “I did not molest her. She cursed my mother and I slapped and pushed her.”

However, the woman’s lawyer said that she beat him over his alleged inappropriate comments.

“He called out to me saying ‘please ... please stop’. I ignored him and continued walking. Then he called me again and I stopped. He told me that he wanted to get to know me and have sex with me … I took off my slipper and hit him. He then cursed me and also cursed Arabs. I yelled at him to draw other shoppers’ attention … but no one intervened. I put my slipper back on and walked away … he took me by surprise and touched me twice. Thereafter I filmed him with my mobile and then he ran away,” she said.

The ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days, the newspaper reported.