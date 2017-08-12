Judge throws out DJ’s suit against Taylor Swift

DENVER: A judge on Friday threw out a former radio host’s case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career.

US District Judge William Martinez determined that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op in Denver. His identical allegations against Swift’s mother and her radio liaison will go to jurors for a verdict.

Mueller denies groping Swift and sued the singer, her mother, Andrea Swift, and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million as compensation for his ruined career.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women. The jury will still consider her claim.

Swift teared up as the judge read his decision and said there was no evidence of her actions being insincere. Afterward, her team smiled and embraced. Mueller’s side did not speak. “I couldn’t be more proud to represent somebody like Taylor Swift who’s willing to step up in a situation like this,” attorney Douglas Baldridge said outside court. The judge’s decision came after days of testimony from the singer and others and just before jurors were set to hear closing arguments.

Swift spent an hour on the witness stand Thursday defiantly recounting what she called a “despicable and horrifying and shocking” encounter before a concert.

“It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” she said in her testimony.

