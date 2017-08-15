  • Search form

Falling tree kills 12, injures 50 at Portugal religious festival

Agence France Presse |
Picture shows the area affected by a tree fell that killed 11 people in Funchal on August 15, 2017. At least 11 people were crushed to death today when a 200-year-old oak tree fell at a religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira, local media reported. / AFP / Helder SANTOS
Some people help an injured person on the ground after the fell of a tree in Funchal on Tuesday. At least 11 people were crushed to death today when a 200-year-old oak tree fell at a religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira, local media reported. (AFP / Helder Santos)
LISBON: Twelve people were crushed to death and around 50 injured Tuesday when a 200-year-old oak tree fell on them at a religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira.
Seven of those hurt were seriously injured, regional health chief Pedro Ramos told a press conference. The injured include a French citizen, a German and a Hungarian.
Tragedy struck at noon when the massive tree toppled into a crowd gathered near the island’s capital of Funchal to mark the Lady of the Mount festival.
Amateur video posted online showed the tree smashing down, prompting panicked worshippers to flee.
Catholics around the world mark Assumption Day on August 15, which according to Christian tradition marks the Virgin Mary’s ascent into Heaven.
The festival in Madeira draws large crowds every year from the island and beyond, and worshippers had gathered to light candles in a botanical garden around five kilometers (three miles) from central Funchal.
“We heard a cracking sound and then the tree fell where people were lighting candles. People sitting on the benches near the fountain were also hit,” witness Domingos Perestrelo told the SIC Noticias TV station.
“There was a big panic — it happened in the middle of mass, around a half-hour before the start of the procession. There were a lot of people there.”
The fountain is surrounded by several tall trees aged a hundred years or more.
A security perimeter was set up around the scene, where worried worshippers were gathered waiting anxiously for news and offering help to rescue teams.
Miguel Albuquerque, president of the regional government, announced three days of mourning.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa offered his condolences to families and friends of the victims, while President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was due to arrive at the scene in the coming hours.
Local football team Maritimo Funchal expressed its “profound sadness at the tragedy in Monte.”
Madeira, a popular tourist destination thanks to its dramatic coastlines and gentle climate, is the largest of several Portuguese islands in the north Atlantic Ocean.
Located in a volcanic archipelago off the coast of Morocco, it is prone to floods as well as landslides — which in February 2010 left more than 50 people dead, with Funchal badly hit.
Last year the Lady of the Mount festival was canceled due to a forest fire.
Madeira has a population of more than 250,000, the vast majority of them Catholic.

MOST POPULAR