  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UN experts condemn racist violence in US, urge investigations

World

UN experts condemn racist violence in US, urge investigations

Reuters |
Protestors make their way north on Fifth Avenue as they march against white supremacy and racism, August 13, 2017 in New York City. 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday when a car driven by a white supremacist barreled into a crowd of counter-protesters following violence at the Unite the Right rally. (AFP)
GENEVA: UN human rights experts called on the US on Wednesday to combat rising racist violence and xenophobia and to prosecute perpetrators of hate crimes.
“We are outraged by the violence in Charlottesville and the racial hatred displayed by right-wing extremists, white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups,” the independent UN experts said in a joint statement issued in Geneva.
“We call for the prosecution and adequate punishment of all perpetrators and the prompt establishment of an independent investigation into the events ... Acts of hatred and racist hate speech must be unequivocally condemned. Hate crimes must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted.”
The events in Virginia were the “latest examples” of increasing racism, racial discrimination, Afrophobia, racist violence and xenophobia “observed in demonstrations across the USA,” the UN experts said.
Recent incidents in California, Oregon, New Orleans and Kentucky had demonstrated “the geographical spread of the problem,” they added.
The statement was issued by Sabelo Gumedze, chair of the UN working group of experts on people of African descent, Mutuma Ruteere, UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, and Anastasia Crickley, chair of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
On Monday a UN human rights panel urged the US to end widespread detention of would-be immigrants including asylum-seekers, saying the practice had “grown exponentially” and violated international law.

Related Articles

GENEVA: UN human rights experts called on the US on Wednesday to combat rising racist violence and xenophobia and to prosecute perpetrators of hate crimes.
“We are outraged by the violence in Charlottesville and the racial hatred displayed by right-wing extremists, white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups,” the independent UN experts said in a joint statement issued in Geneva.
“We call for the prosecution and adequate punishment of all perpetrators and the prompt establishment of an independent investigation into the events ... Acts of hatred and racist hate speech must be unequivocally condemned. Hate crimes must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted.”
The events in Virginia were the “latest examples” of increasing racism, racial discrimination, Afrophobia, racist violence and xenophobia “observed in demonstrations across the USA,” the UN experts said.
Recent incidents in California, Oregon, New Orleans and Kentucky had demonstrated “the geographical spread of the problem,” they added.
The statement was issued by Sabelo Gumedze, chair of the UN working group of experts on people of African descent, Mutuma Ruteere, UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, and Anastasia Crickley, chair of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
On Monday a UN human rights panel urged the US to end widespread detention of would-be immigrants including asylum-seekers, saying the practice had “grown exponentially” and violated international law.
Tags: Trump UN US neo-Nazis

Comments

MORE FROM World

Special

At 70, the idea of India is being questioned

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech in New Delhi on...

Malaysia says it will evaluate new MH370 data

CANBERRA, Australia: Malaysia’s government says it will need to evaluate a new analysis that could...

At 70, the idea of India is being questioned
Malaysia says it will evaluate new MH370 data
US blacklists Kashmir ‘terror’ group
UN experts condemn racist violence in US, urge investigations
China angered at US criticism of religious freedom, says US not perfect
Russian ex-minister accuses Putin ally at bribery trial
Latest News
Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian
Iran’s detained leader Karroubi starts hunger strike
Turkish military base in Somalia: Risks and opportunities
Jordan holds local elections in step to devolve powers
TVTC governor: Otqen training program a success
2 views
Panerai introduces Luminor Marina 1950 3 Days Automatic Acciaio
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR