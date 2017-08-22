Mother of all photobombs? Twitter erupts as space station sneaks into snap of the eclipse

Photo bomb level ISS

pic.twitter.com/lQHuefmO1W — Debjyoti Chowdhury (@djbabai) August 22, 2017

@Astro2fish Dude! You guys pulled off a photobomb for the ages! ISS traveling across the Sun while the eclipse was happening! You guys ROCK! — Melanie J (@Melaniebfl) August 22, 2017

DUBAI: As millions across the US gathered to watch an eclipse of the sun on Monday, one photographer noticed something unexpected — an International Space Station photobombed the shot.Millions of Americans gazed in wonder at the cosmic spectacle, with the best seats along the so-called path of totality that raced 4,200 kilometers across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina.The stars came out in the middle of the day, zoo animals ran in agitated circles, crickets chirped, birds fell silent and a chilly darkness settled upon the land Monday as the US witnessed its first full-blown, coast-to-coast solar eclipse since World War I.But photos captured by NASA photographer Joel Kowsky in Banner, Wyoming show a tiny International Space Station in front of the sun.According to NASA, it was moving at roughly eight kilometers per second and was tasked with taking photos and a video of the eclipse.Twitter was overjoyed at the epic photobomb.— With AP.