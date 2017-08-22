  • Search form

  • Mother of all photobombs? Twitter erupts as space station sneaks into snap of the eclipse

Offbeat

Mother of all photobombs? Twitter erupts as space station sneaks into snap of the eclipse

Arab News |
A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon. (AFP)
DUBAI: As millions across the US gathered to watch an eclipse of the sun on Monday, one photographer noticed something unexpected — an International Space Station photobombed the shot.
Millions of Americans gazed in wonder at the cosmic spectacle, with the best seats along the so-called path of totality that raced 4,200 kilometers across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina.
The stars came out in the middle of the day, zoo animals ran in agitated circles, crickets chirped, birds fell silent and a chilly darkness settled upon the land Monday as the US witnessed its first full-blown, coast-to-coast solar eclipse since World War I.
But photos captured by NASA photographer Joel Kowsky in Banner, Wyoming show a tiny International Space Station in front of the sun.
According to NASA, it was moving at roughly eight kilometers per second and was tasked with taking photos and a video of the eclipse.
Twitter was overjoyed at the epic photobomb.
— With AP.

