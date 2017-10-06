  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Japanese woman dies after 150 giant hornet stings

Offbeat

Japanese woman dies after 150 giant hornet stings

AFP |
The Asian Hornet. (AFP)
TOKYO: An 87-year-old Japanese woman in a wheelchair has died after being stung 150 times by hundreds of giant hornets, a firefighter said Friday, as the emergency services stood by helplessly.
A swarm of hornets swooped on Chieko Kikuchi as she was on her way back from her care center in western Japan, accompanied by a helper.
The helper called firefighters but they could not reach the woman immediately as the swarm around her was too thick and they had no protective equipment.
After the ordeal, which lasted around 50 minutes, the woman was rushed to hospital but died the following day, the firefighter said.
“It was an unusual operation for us,” he admitted.
The death occurred in mid-September but was only reported on Friday, making headline news on national bulletins.
A forestry agency official said hornets often attack people when their nests are affected.
“To avoid getting stung by hornets, you should keep away from their nests, wear protective jackets and use a wasp killer spray,” the agency official said.
Some 20 people die from hornets stings every year in Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Related Articles

TOKYO: An 87-year-old Japanese woman in a wheelchair has died after being stung 150 times by hundreds of giant hornets, a firefighter said Friday, as the emergency services stood by helplessly.
A swarm of hornets swooped on Chieko Kikuchi as she was on her way back from her care center in western Japan, accompanied by a helper.
The helper called firefighters but they could not reach the woman immediately as the swarm around her was too thick and they had no protective equipment.
After the ordeal, which lasted around 50 minutes, the woman was rushed to hospital but died the following day, the firefighter said.
“It was an unusual operation for us,” he admitted.
The death occurred in mid-September but was only reported on Friday, making headline news on national bulletins.
A forestry agency official said hornets often attack people when their nests are affected.
“To avoid getting stung by hornets, you should keep away from their nests, wear protective jackets and use a wasp killer spray,” the agency official said.
Some 20 people die from hornets stings every year in Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Tags: Tokyo Japanese hornets Chieko Kikuchi Japan

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Indian one-man band blows, strums and sings against smoking

MUMBAI: Indian musician Gladson Peter strums the ukulele while blowing into a harmonica and...

Japanese woman dies after 150 giant hornet stings

TOKYO: An 87-year-old Japanese woman in a wheelchair has died after being stung 150 times by...

Indian one-man band blows, strums and sings against smoking
Japanese woman dies after 150 giant hornet stings
Man films himself atop Bali volcano, angering officials
Pregnant Muslim woman forcibly removed from plane says she was racially profiled
Man says he traveled through time to warn of an alien invasion
From tourism to coffee, young Thai entrepreneurs blend profit with social good
Latest News
Indian one-man band blows, strums and sings against smoking
Japanese woman dies after 150 giant hornet stings
1 views
Man films himself atop Bali volcano, angering officials
7 views
Japan narrowly beat New Zealand in friendly
3 views
Costa Rica World Cup qualifier postponed
10 views
Leading Cambridge Institute research team open up future treatment pathways for breast cancer
9 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR