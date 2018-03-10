  • Search form

  • Popular Mobilization Forces militias formally inducted into security forces

Middle-East

Reuters |
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carrying their weapons, advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq, in this November 3, 2017 file photo. (REUTERS)

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi has issued a decree formalizing the inclusion of Shiite paramilitary groups in the country’s security forces.
According to the decree, members of the Shiite militias, an assortment of militia groups known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which are mostly backed and trained by Iran, will be granted many of the same rights as members the military.
Paramilitary members will be given equivalent salaries to those members of the military under the Ministry of Defense’s control, the decree said. They will also be subject to the laws of military service and will gain access to military institutes and colleges.
The decree had been expected for some time and comes two months ahead of a high-stakes general election. The PMF commands popular support among Iraq’s Shiite population and is expected to sway voters.
Tens of thousands of Iraqis heeded a call to arms in 2014 after Daesh seized a third of the country’s territory, forming the PMF. The paramilitaries supported Iraq’s military in ejecting Daesh from areas the militants overran in 2014, when Iraqi military and police divisions deserted en masse.
Iraq declared victory over the militants in December, but the militias, estimated to comprise more than 60,000 fighters, are still deployed in many of the predominantly Sunni areas which saw heavy fighting during the three-year war to oust Daesh.

Popular Mobilization Forces militias formally inducted into security forces

