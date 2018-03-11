  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Arabian Warrior,’ first American-Saudi movie, premieres Monday in the Middle East

Offbeat

‘Arabian Warrior,’ first American-Saudi movie, premieres Monday in the Middle East

ARAB NEWS |
Rising Egyptian star Amir El-Masry is fast becoming known for his acting chops. (@amirelmasry)

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Middle East premiere of the first joint Saudi-American movie production, “Arabian Warrior,” takes place Monday night at Roxy Cinemas in City Walk, Dubai.
The movie, directed and produced by Los Angeles-based Saudi brothers Aymen and Mohammad Khoja, tells the story of a gifted young Saudi soccer player, Anmar, who is studying architecture in the States but is offered the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer. That sets him at odds with his conservative parents, who do not support that dream.
Rising Egyptian star Amir El-Masry plays Anmar. The London-based actor is rapidly establishing himself as one to watch in Hollywood and looks set to join the short list of Egyptian actors to break big internationally. The most famous of that select group, Omar Sharif, reportedly “discovered” El-Masry, and advised him to start his acting career in Egypt. El-Masry followed that advice and made his debut as Ramzy in the 2008 comedy “Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda,” for which he won the Best Young Actor award at Egypt’s equivalent of the Oscars in 2009.
El-Masry’s first major international role arrived in 2014. He played Alireza in “Rosewater,” written and directed by Jon Stewart, the ex-host of the wildly popular satirical US TV program “The Daily Show.”
The 27-year-old actor went on to play Youssef in two episodes of the acclaimed 2016 mini-series “The Night Manager,” opposite three big-name British stars — Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman.
Most recently, El-Masry starred in “Goats” at London’s Royal Court theater, a play set in Syria, which The Guardian described as “agonizingly pessimistic,” calling El-Masry’s returnee soldier Adnan “all-too-plausibly brutalized.”
“Arabian Warrior” is the Khoja Brothers’ debut feature film. They have previously released two shorts — “Waheed” and “Snow in Summer” — along with the YouTube series “Sargo.”

Related Articles

Tags: Abian Warrior Roxy Cinemas Mohammad Khoja Aymen Khoja Amir El-Masry cinema Films

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

UAE’s Hussein Al-Jasmi honored as ‘most popular’ artist by Kremlin Palace in Moscow

CAIRO: Emirati pop star Hussein Al-Jasmi was honored as the most popular star in the Middle East at...

Photos of Lebanese professor carrying student’s baby during lecture melts hearts

CAIRO: A viral photo of a Lebanese university professor carrying the baby child of one of his...

UAE’s Hussein Al-Jasmi honored as ‘most popular’ artist by Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Photos of Lebanese professor carrying student’s baby during lecture melts hearts
‘Arabian Warrior,’ first American-Saudi movie, premieres Monday in the Middle East
Video: Shoe hurled at Pakistan’s Nawaz Sharif in Lahore
India doctors suspended after severed leg used as pillow
Man blows up house after trying to kill cockroaches
Latest News
Knife attacker shot dead outside Iranian ambassador residence in Vienna: police
Two dead after helicopter crashes in New York City’s East River
10 views
BBC urges UN to help protect rights of its Iranian staff
15 views
Conservative billionaire Pinera sworn in as president of Chile
14 views
Trump’s plan will seek to ‘harden’ schools against shootings
34 views
All in the family: Lebanese politicians seeking to inherit their parents’ seats
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR