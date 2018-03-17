Man beheaded in India for naming village square after PM Modi

DUBAI: A 70-year-old man was beheaded after his son named a village square in India’s Bihar after the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, local press reported.The attack was the result of political rivalry which took a violent turn in the northeastern state after opposition party Bihartiya Janata Party (BJP) took power.Reports stated that Tej Narayan Yadev named the village square after Modi while other villagers wanted it to be named after the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal political party, Lalu Prasad.The incident took place Thursday night when approximately 40 villagers attacked Yadev’s house armed with weapons demanding he change the square’s name to Lalu Prasad.As the situation became increasingly violent, the mob turned on Yadev’s 70-year old father, attacking him with knives and eventually decapitating him. A second member of the family was hospitalized and is said to be in a critical condition.