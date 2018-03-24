  • Search form

  Watch belonging to Egypt's late King Farouk sets record price at Dubai auction

Offbeat

Watch belonging to Egypt’s late King Farouk sets record price at Dubai auction

ARAB NEWS |
Patek Philippe watch once crafted for Egypt’s late King Farouk was sold for $912,500 at Christie’s in Dubai. (Christie's)

DUBAI: A Patek Philippe watch once crafted for Egypt’s late King Farouk was sold for $912,500 at Christie’s in Dubai, setting a new record for a watch auctioned in the Middle East.
The rare 18-carat gold watch made in 1944 by the prestigious Swiss watchmaker is said to be one of only 281 such models ever made.
The leather-strapped watch was personalized with unique engraving on the casing of the Royal Crown of Egypt, a half moon and a star resembling Egypt’s flag at the time, and bears his initial “F”.
It belongs to the 1518 series which was the first by any watch manufacturer to combine perpetual calendar and chronograph.
It was estimated to be worth as much as $800,000 by the auction house, but was sold to an unidentified buyer for $912,500.

