  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Filipino fisherman rescued after three days at sea

World

Special

Filipino fisherman rescued after three days at sea

ELLIE ABEN |
Fishermen sort their nets in the coastal town of Masinloc, Zambales, about 130 nautical miles from disputed Scarborough Shoal, in northern Philippines, in this April 22, 2015 file photo. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

MANILA: A Filipino fisherman is recovering after being stranded in the disputed West Philippine Sea for three days without food or water.
Albert Carcuevas, 20, from Barangay village in the province of Palawan, was rescued after a Philippine navy ship spotted his crippled boat drifting near Dalagang Bukid Shoal.
Capt. Cherryl Tindog, an armed forces spokesperson, said: “It was a good thing he was spotted because he was already out of supplies. He had spent three days without food and water.”
Dalagang Bukid is near Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), where a rusting World War II warship, the BRP Sierra Madre, serves as a command post for a contingent of Philippine marines.
Tindog said Carcuevas was fishing alone off Rizal town when his small boat developed engine trouble and began drifting toward the West Philippine Sea.
The fisherman was taken to BRP Sierra Madre after his rescue last Friday.
“He is in stable condition and his family has been told. The Western Command shall ensure his safe return,” said Tindog.

Related Articles

Tags: Manila Philippines

Comments

MORE FROM World

Filipino fisherman rescued after three days at sea

Special

MANILA: A Filipino fisherman is recovering after being stranded in the disputed West Philippine Sea...

Afghanistan: Sticky bomb blast in Kabul kills 1, wounds 13

KABUL: A sticky bomb detonated in the Afghan capital Kabul killing one person and wounding 13...

Filipino fisherman rescued after three days at sea
Afghanistan: Sticky bomb blast in Kabul kills 1, wounds 13
Indian agency denies reported security lapse in ID card project
Malaysia arrests seven men with Daesh links over attacks plot
Riyadh, Dubai join world’s cities for Earth Hour climate campaign
Hero French policeman dies after terrorist shooting spree
Latest News
Special
Filipino fisherman rescued after three days at sea
US hostility means Iran must boost China, Russia ties: Official
5 views
Saudi Arabia will maintain leading role in giving humanitarian aid
23 views
Saudi Arabia joins UN decade for global water security
10 views
Kafalah Saudi program reaches 10,000 SMEs milestone
45 views
Saudi Arabia signs agreement with Lockheed Martin
232 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR