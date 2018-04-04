The Crazy World of Comic Con

Geek-culture’s favorite celebration returns to Dubai this weekend, with the seventh edition of Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) — a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention which launched in 2012, based on the decades-old format that has proved popular around the world.
MEFCC co-founder Arafaat Ali Khan told Arab News it was almost inevitable that he would be involved in something like Comic Con when he reached adulthood.
“I grew up on the best cartoons, like ‘Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends,’ ‘He-Man,’ and tons more. But I also had great Arabic anime like ‘Captain Majed’ and ‘Grendizer.’ ‘Star Wars’ was also the big thing at the time, and my parents bought me the Atari 2600 entertainment system that got me into gaming,” he said. “So you could say the universe conspired to make me a geek.”
Khan’s passion for pop culture remained undiminished throughout his college years — he even did a case study on opening a comic store in Dubai — and in 2010, an “almost-rant” with some like-minded friends about why the region didn’t have a comic con of its own “to help develop pop culture in the Middle East” led to an inevitable conclusion.
“It was an epiphany-style moment for us,” he said. “We (worked in) an agency that had experience in events, marketing and design, and we definitely had the passion.”
Initial research into the idea wasn’t promising, however.
“Most of the feedback was along the lines of ‘You’re crazy,” or “Who’d be interested?’” Khan said. “But we persevered. We knew there must be other fans out there.”
And there were. Last year’s MEFCC reportedly attracted over 60,000 attendees. This year will likely build on that figure.
“It’s been wonderful seeing the development of the con and its participants over the years. We’ve had people who started as independent creators who have gone on to open retail shops, create comic books and be picked up by international publishers and much more,” Khan said. “It’s awe-inspiring to be part of this journey of pop-culture growth in the region. I’ve always believed that we have talent that rivals any on the world and I think MEFCC has proved that to regional and international parties alike.”
- The Blue Whale "game" has been linked to several suicides around the world
- The 18-year-old son of former Egyptian MP Hamdy El-Fakharany was found hanged in his bedroom
CAIRO: An 18-year-old son of a former Egyptian MP is believed to be the latest victim of a suicide-linked “game” after he was found hanged inside his room this week.
Local press reported that Khalid, the son of former Egyptian MP Hamdy El-Fakharany, was discovered dead in his room along with notes and diagrams scribbled on bits of paper, thought to be written by the victim.
The victim’s older siblings took to social media to warn against the “Blue Whale” phenomenon, which they blamed for their brother’s death.
The victim’s sister, Yasmine El-Fakharany, said: “My brother was playing the Blue Whale.. we found papers and symbols of the game among his belongings.”
“I beg you, don't challenge yourselves and try the game. No one was as strong and as religious as Khalid, yet he challenged it, and it defeated him,” the sister wrote.
Yasmine shared a picture of the notes which had been found in the victim’s room. There was a small drawing of a whale, which she said is a symbol of the deadly game. Also in the notes was a message written in English that read: “I’ve felt alone...”
The game makes young players join an online challenge where “leaders” order them to kill themselves after completing a 50-task challenge.
Believed to have started in Russia in 2013, the game includes tasks like self-harm, and waking up in the middle of the night to watch psychedelic horror videos.
The disturbing online “game” has been linked to the deaths of several young people around the world. Some Arab countries, including Tunisia and Algeria, have already warned people against playing it.
