MILF welcomes presence of US forces in southern Philippines

Members of the 10,000-strong Moro Islamic Liberation Front. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2018
Elena Aben
  Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Hajj Murad Ebrahim speaks to Arab News
  US forces are "quite visible" in the island provinces of Mindanao
Manila: The leader of a Muslim separatist organization in the southern Philippines said it “welcomes” the continued presence of US forces in Mindanao to help the government in its campaign against violent extremist groups.
Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Hajj Murad Ebrahim acknowledged the help being extended by the Americans to communities in the region.
“As long as they don’t do anything that creates a problem for our people, we don’t mind them,” he told Arab News.
Asked if he is aware of the activities of US forces in Mindanao, he said they are monitoring Daesh and engaged in humanitarian and civic assistance projects.
US forces are “quite visible” in the island provinces of Mindanao and “we don’t oppose” their presence, but they cannot intervene in government policy, Ebrahim said.
In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted US special forces to leave Mindanao as their presence would only worsen the situation in the region.
 
 But the Department of National Defense (DND) said the US forces were still needed there because they have a surveillance capability that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) do not have.
At the time, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the contingent of US soldiers based in Zamboanga City were conducting surveillance operations to help the AFP in its counterterrorism campaign.
On Sept. 1, 2017, US Defense Secretary James Mattis designated Operation Pacific Eagle-Philippines (OPE-P) an Overseas Contingency Operation (OCO) “to support the Philippine government and military in their efforts to isolate, degrade and defeat” affiliates of Daesh and other terrorist groups in the country, according to a report by the lead inspector general to the US Congress.
This came as fighting raged between Philippine forces and Daesh-inspired militants who laid siege to Marawi City.
OPE-P was designated an OCO “to acknowledge the severity of the terrorist threat facing the Philippines,” the report said.
The Philippines’ defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong said US military activities in the country under OPE-P involve advising and providing technical assistance to the AFP. “There are no boots on the ground,” he told Arab News.
Ebrahim said while there is no accurate number of foreign terrorists or Daesh-inspired militants coming to Mindanao, Indonesian, Malaysian “and even Middle Eastern-looking” militants joined the five-month siege of Marawi.
There are confirmed reports of the continued entry of Malaysians and Indonesians, and an Arab-looking militant who was found to be using a Canadian passport, he added.
“Usually these elements mix with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in island provinces, and some are blending in with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF),” Ebrahim said. “We’re closely motoring them because we really don’t agree with their activities.”
Those being recruited by Daesh-inspired groups are not part of the MILF, whose leadership remains in control of its members, he added.
Those recruits are easily convinced “by certain elements who capitalize on their frustration with the peace process with the government,” he said.
The MILF is the only armed Islamic organization in the region whose objective is political, Ebrahim said.
“That’s why I think we vary from other Islamic organizations. We were never declared a terrorist organization,” he added.
“Islam is only a way of trying to unite our people and to practice our own faith in the proper manner. That’s what makes the MILF different from other Islamic or revolutionary groups.”

Decoder

Moro Islamic Liberation Front

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front is a group based in Mindanao, Philippines seeking an autonomous region of the Moro people from the central government.

Topics: Philippines MILF Islam Asia US

Rail strikes test President Macron’s resolve to reform France

  President Macron aims to reform the rail company, which loses 3 billion euro each year
Millions of French commuters suffered a second day of travel chaos on Wednesday as striking rail workers locked horns with President Emmanuel Macron’s government in a dispute over reforming the state-owned SNCF railways.
Commuters in and around Paris pushed their way onto the few trains running during the rush-hour while many platforms in the French capital’s busiest stations lay empty.
SNCF said the number of drivers on strike fell slightly on Wednesday, though more signalmen and conductors had walked out than a day earlier. Across the company, including administrative and sales staff, the participation rate dipped.
Macron wants to transform the heavily indebted rail company, which loses 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) each year, into a profit-making public service able to withstand foreign competition when its monopoly ends in 2020 in line with European Union rules.
Unions reject plans to end rail workers’ special privileges, including job-for-life guarantees and early retirement, and complain the government is paving the way for privatising the SNCF.
The longer the strike grinds on, the more pain it will cause protesters losing out on pay, and unions that help make up for their members’ losses.
The government is digging in for a drawn out standoff and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe postponed a weekend trip to Mali in order to be able to deal with strike.
Macron, a former investment banker, has set a summer deadline for the overhaul to be completed.
“I don’t understand the strike. Some say we want to break up public services and it’s simply wrong,” Julien Denormandie, a junior minister in Macron’s government, told BFM TV.
In taking on the rail unions, Macron is treading where past presidents have either failed or steered clear, determined to cement his image as a fearless and indefatigable modernizer of the French economy.
The battle’s outcome could define Macron’s presidency, with trade unions, already badly bruised by his success in liberalising labor regulations last autumn, also needing to score a win.
A growing number of French people support the strike, with 44 percent approving it, up 6 percentage points from two weeks ago, according to an Elabe poll for BFM TV.
At the same time, a large majority is in favor of the specific measures proposed by the government to reform the rail service.

TIME TO TALK DEBT
Other protest movements are also simmering, with university students, public workers, garbage collectors and pensioners all angry at Macron’s social and economic reform agenda.
So far, though, they have shown no sign of coalescing into a single, more potent movement, just as France prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the May 1968 anti-establishment revolt and general strike that transformed the nation by pushing the government to adopt more progressive social policies.
On Wednesday, only one in seven high-speed TGV trains were running — slightly more than on Tuesday — and one in five trains on overground commuter lines into Paris, similar to Tuesday’s levels. The unions plan to strike two days in every five over the next three months.
“It’s not our aim to frustrate rail passengers. Our goal is to find a way out of this row, to sit down and negotiate and find real solutions,” said Roger Dillenseger of the UNSA-Railways union.
The SNCF said the participation rate fell to 30 percent of staff from 34 percent on Tuesday. However, the number of striking conductors and signal-box workers — considered essential for running services — climbed by 8 and 7 percentage points respectively.
Before the strike, the government offered small concessions, including delaying the opening of SNCF networks to foreign companies as long as legally possible and dropping plans to push some aspects of the reform through by decree.
It has, however, said it will not discuss how much of the SNCF’s 46 billion euro debt pile the Treasury will assume until a deal is reached on employment benefits, prompting union accusations that it negotiating “with a gun to their heads.”
Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne faced calls on Wednesday from within Macron’s ruling Republic on the Move (LREM) party to address the issue earlier.
“It is important that the government says how, when and under what conditions the SNCF’s debt will be taken over,” Jean-Baptiste Djebarri, parliamentary rapporteur on SNCF reform, told Europe 1 radio.
Topics: France Europe

