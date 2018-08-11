‘Suicidal’ man steals and crashes empty plane from Seattle airport

SAN FRANCISCO: Two military F-15 jets were scrambled late Friday after a "suicidal" airline worker stole and later crashed an empty passenger plane from the Seattle-Tacoma airport, local officials said.
Local authorities quickly ruled out terrorism as a motive for the incident, and said the F-15s "were not involved in the crash."
An airline employee "conducted an unauthorized takeoff" of an airplane carrying no passengers at the major airport in the northwestern US state of Washington, airport officials said on Twitter.
The aircraft "crashed in south Puget Sound," Sea-Tac Airport said, adding that normal operations at the transport hub had resumed after a pause.
"This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info... this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the Pierce County Sheriff said.
The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old Pierce county resident who "acted alone," the sheriff's office added, confirming that there were "no passengers on the plane" when it crashed.
Video taken by a bystander showed the airplane making a loop, then flying low over a body of water.
Alaska Airlines on Twitter said the airplane was a turboprop Q400 airplane belonging to its sister carrier Horizon Air.
Local media described the man who stole the plane as a mechanic.
Police investigate blast at defense plant that kills 1
LONDON: Police in southwestern England are investigating an explosion at a defense plant that killed one person and left another in critical condition.
Wiltshire Police say the blast occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday at Chemring Countermeasures near Salisbury. Police say the ensuing fire has been contained, and there is no risk to people living nearby.
The firm’s business director, Andy Hogben, says the incident occurred in a flare manufacturing building, which was evacuated immediately.
Chemring Countermeasures produces flares, chaff and decoys to protect military and civilian air and sea platforms. It has also designed systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet. The firm is part of Chemring Group, which employs about 3,000 people in the UK, US, Norway and Australia.