Religion must obey Chinese law, paper says of mosque protest

Thousands of Muslims gathered at a mosque in northwestern China on Friday to protest its planned demolition in a rare, public pushback to the government’s efforts to rewrite how religions are practiced in the country. (AP)
Updated 11 August 2018
AP
Religion must obey Chinese law, paper says of mosque protest

  • Thousands of Hui people had gathered at the towering Grand Mosque to prevent authorities from demolishing the structure
  • The Global Times newspaper said Saturday that local officials in the town of Weizhou in Ningxia, a region that’s home to many ethnic minority Hui Muslims
Updated 11 August 2018
AP
WEIZHOU, China: A newspaper of the ruling Communist Party says no religion is above the law in China, urging officials to stay firm while dealing with a rare protest over the planned demolition of a massive mosque in the northwest.
The Global Times newspaper said Saturday that local officials in the town of Weizhou in Ningxia, a region that’s home to many ethnic minority Hui Muslims, must act against what it described as an illegal expansion of a religious building.
Residents contacted by The Associated Press this week said thousands of Hui people had gathered at the towering Grand Mosque to prevent authorities from demolishing the structure.
It was a rare, public pushback to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to rewrite how religions are practiced in the country.

Topics: China Muslims Islam mosque

Police investigate blast at defense plant that kills 1

Updated 11 August 2018
AP
Police investigate blast at defense plant that kills 1

  • The firm’s business director, Andy Hogben, says the incident occurred in a flare manufacturing building, which was evacuated immediately
  • Wiltshire Police say the blast occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday at Chemring Countermeasures near Salisbury
Updated 11 August 2018
AP
LONDON: Police in southwestern England are investigating an explosion at a defense plant that killed one person and left another in critical condition.
Wiltshire Police say the blast occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday at Chemring Countermeasures near Salisbury. Police say the ensuing fire has been contained, and there is no risk to people living nearby.
The firm’s business director, Andy Hogben, says the incident occurred in a flare manufacturing building, which was evacuated immediately.
Chemring Countermeasures produces flares, chaff and decoys to protect military and civilian air and sea platforms. It has also designed systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet. The firm is part of Chemring Group, which employs about 3,000 people in the UK, US, Norway and Australia.

Topics: Britain United Kingdom

